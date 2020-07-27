WATCH: Joanna Ampil sings ‘We Can Be Kind’ in #SONAgKAISA virtual protest

MANILA — Theater star Joanna Ampil was among the artists who performed on Monday as part of #SONAgKAISA, a protest action coinciding with the 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte.

In the virtual concert streamed live as an “alternative SONA,” Ampil sang David Friedman’s “We Can Be Kind” in a portion dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic. (See the 3:01:00 mark of the video below.)

#SONAgKAISA, which was also held as a physical demonstration at the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City, addresses several issues, including the government response to the health crisis, the forced shutdown of ABS-CBN, and the anti-terror law.

“This song is a love letter to everyone who’s going through a tough time, who may have lost a loved one, who’s feeling anxious and depressed whilst in isolation, and to the braves frontliners and heroes we have all over the world,” the cover’s opening message said.