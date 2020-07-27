WATCH: How Heart Evangelista paints on Hermes bags for clients

MANILA -- She has made her mark not just as a celebrity, but also as an artist who paints on designer bags.

And over the weekend, Heart Evangelista finally gave her fans a glimpse of how she adds her art to an Hermes handbag through a vlog, as requested by her fans.

In the video, the actress admitted that she always feels nervous when starting on a new project with a client, given how expensive her canvas is.

"I've been doing this for quite some time now, but I never really got to vlog about painting on an Hermes bag. I heard a lot of people wanted to see and people were curious about how I do it," she said.

"Do I get nervous? The answer is all the time," she added. "Every single time I pray like about four Hail Mary's, an Our Father, and one Glory Be before I start a painting."

For her vlog, Evangelista painted on a brand new Hermes Kelly with Togo leather, which was shipped to Manila by a client who lives in Los Angeles, California.

Watch how she does it below: