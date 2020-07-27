Pia Wurtzbach in self-isolation before reuniting with family in London

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach is taking safety protocols seriously.

While she has repeatedly expressed how much she misses her family, the former Miss Universe just can’t reunite with them yet until she completes her self-isolation.

Based on her Instagram post, Wurtzbach has already seen her sister and niece Lara but only from a distance.

“Thank you sis for dropping by to literally drop groceries by the gate. Finally makakakain na 'ko ng adobo hahaha,” she wrote in the caption of their photo wearing masks.

Wurtzbach said it is an odd feeling seeing her family only from afar and not being able to hug them.

Nonetheless, Wurtzbach said all is good because “it’s only temporary and for the safety of everyone.”

“Konting tiis nalang and I love that little Lara knows and understands social distancing,” she said.

Wurtzbach is currently visiting her sister’s family in London.