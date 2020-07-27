LOOK: Hand-painted mask to signify fight for women's rights in SONA 2020

MANILA -- Expect to see a hand-painted face mask that signifies the fight for women's rights amid the novel coronavirus pandemic to be worn by a party-list representative during President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA) this Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Gabriela Women's Party Rep. Arlene Brosas said the hand-painted face mask was made by activist Melody Rodeo.

It features on one side women struggling for livelihood, health, and human rights, and the other with the calligraphy "Defend human rights."

Handout

Brosas said she will pair the hand-painted face mask with a black terno ensemble bearing a protest pin, and earrings made by a female political prisoner.

Also designed by Rodeo, the pin echoes the black and ochre patterns in the face mask, with a silhouette of a woman and the call "Laban Kababaihan."

The earrings, meanwhile, were made by women's rights defender Nerita de Castro, who was arrested in Butuan City in 2018.

"In dark times like ours, we have no option but to struggle and persist. They desperately seek to throw us in the dark, but our collective resistance will always be the light that never goes out," Brosas said.