LOOK: Fashion used to make political statements in SONA protests

MANILA -- Instead of bringing the usual placards, many people turned to fashion to make political statements on Monday's protests ahead of President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Leading the pack is activist Juana Change, who wore a wetsuit and held inflatable dolphins on the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman campus in Quezon City as she channeled Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

Roque earlier apologized after photos of him swimming with dolphins in Subic amid the pandemic went viral on social media.

A number of medical frontliners also joined in the UP Diliman protests, wearing their complete personal protective equipment under the sun to lend their voices.

A delegation of indigenous people from the Save our Schools Network, on the other hand, showed up in traditional clothing as they fought for press freedom, among many other causes.

Retrenched ABS-CBN employees led by journalist Ces Drilon wore themed shirts and masks to show their support for the Kapamilya network.

They called for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which was junked by a House panel earlier this month.

Members of the Makabayan bloc, meanwhile, donned Filipino formal wear bearing statements that express their disapproval of the anti-terror law, among others.

President Rodrigo Duterte will push through with plans to physically deliver his fifth SONA at the Batasang Pambansa, Malacañang said Monday, even after a lawmaker who was supposed to attend tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

He is set to deliver his penultimate SONA at 4 p.m. before some 50 handpicked officials required to wear face masks and keep distance from each other. All of the attendees were required to undergo COVID-19 swab testing.