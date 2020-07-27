'I'm not bragging,' Jinkee says as she grants fans' request for tour of beach property

MANILA -- Jinkee Pacquiao felt the need to make a statement before giving a tour of their family's first private resort in her vlog.

In the YouTube video published over the weekend, the wife of boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao reiterated that she is giving a glimpse of their beach house in Sarangani province as requested by her viewers, and not because of anything else.

"I'm not bragging for anything, na meron kaming ganito," she said. "Request niyo naman, so i-tour ko na kayo rito."

Mrs. Pacquiao made the statement days after her Instagram post of luxury bicycles got the attention of actress Agot Isidro, who pleaded for "sensitivity" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Arnold Vegafria, the business manager of the Pacquiaos, released a statement a day later. He stressed that what Mrs. Pacquiao does with her family's hard-earned money is none of anyone's business, noting that they have extended their help to those who are in need.

Take a look at the Pacquiaos' private resort in the video below: