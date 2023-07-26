Beauty Gonzalez shows her gold jewelry made of excavated eye and mouth covers. Instagram/@beauty_gonzalez

MANILA -- Beauty Gonzalez drew flak online for her look in the recently held GMA Gala, which she said was "an appreciation for Philippine ancestral gold."

The actress matched her nude corseted gown with what she described as "centuries-old gold neck piece and earrings" which are made from "excavated eye and mouth covers from distant places like Butuan and Surigao."

"Beautifully reworked in this modern setting by my favorite jeweler," she said in an Instagram post referring to Riqueza, which describes itself as a brand specializing in "vintage and estate jewelry."

Gonzalez's jewelry did not sit well with cultural critic and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces, who called out the actress in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Someone tell this woman that the orifice covers she is paying 'homage' to are grave robber stuff. Because if these were legally excavated, the pieces would belong to the National Museum or the Bangko Sentral," Roces said.

"Or if the pieces were excavated decades ago and therefore privately owned by sensible collectors before current restrictions, the question still remains: why death masks as necklace?" she asked.

Roces went on to refer to Gonzalez as a "fashion victim" for wearing mouth and eye covers fashioned from "desecrated graves."

"How on earth is this an homage, exhibiting impunity and crassness?Wearing archaeological gold death pieces, flaunting excess, is odious. Ignorance (blended with arrogance) can't possibly be fashionable," she stressed.

Other netizens also criticized Gonzalez through comments on her Instagram post.

"Disgusting. Excavating gold from our ancestors and turning them into jewelry instead of preserving its cultural value," one of them said.

"Yikes. You know where they are from and that doesn’t bother you? You’re even proud of it? This is not something you should flex lol," another added.

Gonzalez has yet to make a public statement on the matter as of writing.