Just days after undergoing surgery, Seven Kai, the youngest child of former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner Slater Young and his vlogger wife Kryz Uy, was baptized over the weekend.

The couple shared snaps from the intimate event in a shared Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Welcome to the Club, Seven Kai! Special thank you to our dearest Fr. Munching for officiating, even though it was his birthday!" the couple wrote in the caption.

Young and Uy welcomed their second child in May.

The baby boy just had a successful surgery for his inguinal hernia early last week.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

They welcomed their first child, Scott Knoa, in June 2020.