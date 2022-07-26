Scammers use 'Stranger Things' to drain fans' wallets

Handout

MANILA -- A cybersecurity firm reminded the public to be wary of scams that abuse the popularity of the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

In a statement, Kaspersky said its researchers have found numerous spam emails and phishing pages dedicated to stealing the personal information of fans who are eager to see the show's latest episodes.

Scammers target those who refuse to pay for a subscription to a streaming service and choose to watch a movie or show on an illegitimate page.

They offer users the ability "to watch the new episodes for only $1 (around P56)," asking them to register a new account with their address and bank details. Victims' wallets are then drained after entering their personal information.

According to Kaspersky, another method used by cybercriminals is using spam emails that supposedly sell products related to "Stranger Things."

"As we know, where there is audience demand, scammers will always try to cash in. We can therefore expect that cybercriminals will soon start to actively exploit the popularity of this last season," said Kaspersky security expert Olga Svistunova.

"The danger for users remains as urgent as ever. Fans need to be careful as trying to save money on a streaming service subscription can lead to them losing much more than they could ever save."

Below are Kaspersky's tips to avoid falling victim to scams:

- Avoid links promising early viewings of films or TV series. If you have any doubts about the authenticity of the content, check with your entertainment provider.

- Check the authenticity of the website before entering personal data, and only use official, trusted web pages to watch or download movies. Double check URL formats and company name spellings.

- Pay attention to the extensions of the files you are downloading. A video file will never have a .exe or .msi extension.

- Use a reliable security solution that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing sites.