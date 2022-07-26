Megan Young expressed her love for the K-pop group BTS during her visit to the HYBE Insight Museum in Seoul, South Korea.

The Miss World 2013 titleholder said she is one happy fangirl after her visit as she was able to see various exhibits of BTS, including her favorite member Jin.

"Ang saya, saya, saya mag-fangirl. Salamat sa supportive kong asawa na wala nang tanong-tanong kung sinong piliin ko sa photo card, ako na daw bahala," she said.

Young is in South Korea to be reunited with her husband, actor Mikael Daez, who is in the country for work.

Daez also shared photos of him at the HYBE Insight Museum with his wife's favorite member Jin, saying in jest that it's hard for Young to tell them apart.

"I'm pretty sure hindi na alam ni Bonez kung sino sa amin ang totoo niyang asawa. Jin or Fofo? Fofo or Jin? Fojin FTW!" he said.

To which Young jokingly replied: "Nalilito ako."