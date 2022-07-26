‘Hipon Girl’ on ‘Showtime’: Herlene Budol shows up in ABS-CBN

Herlene Budol meets the hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ including Vice Ganda on Tuesday. Screenshot

MANILA — Herlene Budol, the aspiring Binibining Pilipinas queen who first rose to fame as “Hipon Girl” on “Wowowin,” showed up on “It’s Showtime” Tuesday as one of the live audience members of the noontime program.

Budol was one of several Binibining Pilipinas candidates who joined the “madlang people” to promote the national pageant’s coronation night to be held on July 31 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Budol’s fellow candidate, Stacey Gabriel of Cainta, Rizal, was tasked with detailing the broadcast platforms of the finals night: A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, Metro Channel, and the Binibining Pilipinas YouTube channel.

Host Vice Ganda joked that Budol, who was beside Gabriel, didn’t seem too happy that she was not given promotional spiels. At that point, Budol was prompted to greet Kapamilya viewers, saying, “What’s up, madlang people!” (See the 28:40 mark of the video below.)

Addressing Vice Ganda, she added: “Sobrang idol ko po kayo, alam ni Ryan ‘yan!”

Budol was referring to “It’s Showtime” co-host Ryan Bang, with whom she previously collaborated for a YouTube vlog. Bang was also present on Tuesday.

Later in the episode, Budol was seen seated with Bang and other co-hosts Karylle and Kim Chiu during the “Miss Q&A” segment.

Budol, who has been a popular contender of the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, had her showbiz breakthrough in May 2019 as a contestant of “Wowowin.” Her viral moment led to her regular hosting stint on the variety show, which at the time aired on GMA-7.