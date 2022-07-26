MANILA -- Did you know that pet parents can easily get insurance plans for their dogs using their mobile wallets?

Available on GCash, Malayan Pet Care Insurance includes medical reimbursement, which covers consultations, tests, scans, surgery, hospitalization, and medication.

It also covers a dog's cruciate ligament Injuries, burial assistance due to euthanasia, owner liability, and personal accident coverage.

Pet owners can choose from five plans that range from P650 for one month to P3,200 for a year.

Igloo, an insurtech firm from Singapore, facilitates Malayan Insurance's pet care offering.

Mario Berta, country managing director of Igloo Philippines, believes that pets deserve to be protected, just like family members.

"Filipinos love their pets and they are often considered part of the family. They have made the pandemic more bearable for many, that's why it's highly relevant to bring insurance solutions that will protect pets the same way Filipinos would want their family members to be," he said in a statement.