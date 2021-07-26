WATCH: Rabiya Mateo wants to open a funeral parlor in the future

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo hopes to show the public that beauty queens also have struggles and aspirations just like everyone else as she shared facts about herself in her latest vlog.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2020 titleholder opened up about her first kiss, her favorites, her insecurities, and more in a video released on her YouTube channel on Sunday.

"Gusto ko lang gawin itong mga videos na ito to remind you na kahit beauty queen kami, tao pa rin kami. We have the same struggles, guys. Bilang isang babae, bilang tao, may mga kinatatakutan din kami, may mga aspirations din kami sa buhay," she said.

Mateo began by revealing that her mother initially wanted to name her Jasmine.

"Alam niyo ba na dapat hindi Rabiya ang name ko? I was about to be named Jasmine kasi 'yung mom ko she's a fan of 'Aladdin,'" she said.

"Sabi noong Daddy ko we should name her Rabiya which means queen or princess in their language," she added, referring to her Indian father.

Mateo went on to share other details about herself, including her first heartache at 14, first kiss at 18, and her finger deformity.

"Isa rin sa insecurity ko ay ang aking... Kung makikita niyo 'yung fingers ko," she said.

"I was able to understand my condition when I was in college because I was taking physical therapy," she added.

The beauty queen also talked about putting up a funeral parlor in the future.

"Isa sa business na gusto kong itayo in the future is punenarya. Hindi naman natin 'yun hinihingi, di ba? That's the cycle of life," she said.

She continued: "And aside from that, hindi ko rin kasi gusto 'yung makeup ng patay sa probinsya. Parang feeling ko nilalagyan lang sila ng puting foundation tapos kinikilayan lang sila."

"Gusto kong magkaroon ng punerarya and gusto ko maganda 'yung makeup ng mga kliyente ko."

Mateo is eyeing a showbiz career in the Philippines after her Top 21 finish in the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

She is set to pass her Miss Universe Philippines crown in September.

