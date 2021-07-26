WATCH: Erwan Heussaff attempts to recreate giant Chocnut in 'Trese'

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Erwan Heussaff recently attempted to recreate the giant Chocnut featured in the hit animated series "Trese."

The food content creator was joined by Martin Narisima, the chef of his YouTube channel FEATR, in crafting the iconic Filipino candy from scratch.

They started by making their own peanut butter, followed by melting chocolate over boiling water, and mixing cocoa and powdered milk.

Heussaff then placed the peanut milk chocolate mixture in a parchment-lined pan, then popped it in the fridge.

"Taste-wise, I think it's a slightly more sosyal version of Chocnut because the chocolate's a bit stronger. Overall, it's a success," Heussaff said.

"I'm actually surprised that worked. Pretty cool, which is good," he added.

The 6-episode "Trese" is based on a popular Filipino graphic novel book series of the same name by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which first saw print in 2005.

It revolves around Alexandra Trese, a young woman called to investigate crimes attributed to supernatural causes.

