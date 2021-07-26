LOOK: More 'protest outfits' for SONA 2021

MANILA -- More lawmakers are using fashion to make political statements as they attend President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Among them is Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago, who donned a blue sash with a painted artwork.

"Ito po ang sash-panawagan ng Kabataan party-list para sa 2021: ang pagsusulong ng education bill, ligtas na balik-eskuwela, na trabaho at kabuhayan, ayuda na sapat para sa lahat."

Rep. Elago talks about her outfit pic.twitter.com/tq08A9bRzW — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 26, 2021

Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago with her SONA Outfit (Makabayan photo) pic.twitter.com/IYUfaPfN1A — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 26, 2021

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas, on the other hand, hopes to highlight calls to stop the attacks on women human rights defenders and release women political prisoners through her red terno.

LOOK: Here's a sneak peak of Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas' "protest outfit" for #SONA2021 to highlight calls to stop the attacks on women HR defenders and release women pol prisoners pic.twitter.com/FZwCiZ8IBq — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) July 25, 2021

House Deputy Minority leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate wore a "protest barong" that stresses the need for aid and vaccines for Filipinos amid the pandemic, while Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat donned a sash commemorating the victims of Lianga Massacre 2.0.

President Duterte is set to make his final SONA at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on Monday, July 26. -- Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

