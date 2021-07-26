LOOK: Kelsey Merritt returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 3rd year

Kelsey Merritt is back on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the third consecutive year.

The latest swimsuit photos of the Filipino-American model, who made her debut on the magazine in 2019, were released online last week.

In an Instagram post, Merritt said she is "incredibly grateful" to be given the opportunity to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit once again.

"I am so proud of the roster of girls in this issue, so happy to see so much diversity in every aspect of it," she said.

"This is one of my favorite shoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit so far!" she added.

Back in 2019, Merritt shared how much it means to her to become one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's models.

"I really want to be a Sports Illustrated model because I love how confident the models are and I want to show everyone who is looking at these pictures and reading the magazine that they can also be confident in their own skin," she said.

Merritt made headlines in November 2018 for being the first Filipina model featured in the coveted Victoria's Secret fashion show.

