Health shorts: New fitness smartwatch, vaccine campaigns, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIR INTELLIPURE OFFERS PROGRAM FOR BUSINESSES

To help businesses optimize their in-store sanitation programs, Air Intellipure has designed a co-marketing program that will benefit owners of restaurants, salons, health clinics, gyms, spas, and other such business establishments.

With this, the establishment gets a unique promo code for direct purchase from Air Intellipure's website for their customers. This entitles the customer a 5% discount, and a 5% commission for the business establishment.

The establishment will also be included in the Partner's Page of Air Intellipure, and will enjoy the mutual Instagram and Facebook posts.

For partner establishments that are interested in long-term rentals, Air Intellipure offers customized signages, automatic filter replacements, and service units. The partnership aims to help boost businesses with the safety seal certification program from different government agencies.

Meanwhile, Air Intellipure is also conducting a series of discount promos on selected official holidays: 10% discount on National Heroes' Day (August 1 to 31), All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day (October 28 to November 5), and Bonifacio Day (November 23 to 30), and 15% on Christmas Day and Rizal Day (December 1 to 31).

More details are available on Air Intellipure's website.

ANYTIME FITNESS PROMOTES VACCINATION IN NEW CAMPAIGN

Handout

Global fitness chain Anytime Fitness recently reopened its doors with an incentive-based campaign that encourages individuals to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, as fitness facilities nationwide are now permitted to operate at a limited capacity.

Dubbed "Get Back on Track," the initiative entitles anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with a waived joining fee, free Health Optimization Program assessment, and one complimentary personal training session.

These incentives are available upon presenting proof of vaccination when signing up for a 12-month membership at any Anytime Fitness club nationwide. The campaign lasts through September 2021.

AXA OFFERS GLOBAL HEALTH ACCESS INSURANCE

Handout

AXA Philippines is offering a Global Health Access insurance product which provides comprehensive coverage worldwide of up to P175 million including coverage for epidemic and pandemic diseases such as COVID-19.

It also covers reimbursement for COVID-19 vaccination which policyholders can avail until December 31, 2021, as well as the treatment cost for complications or allergic reactions arising from approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Global Health Access policyholders can enjoy cashless payments in over 1,400 hospitals and clinics in the Philippines and over 9,000 hospitals globally.

More details are available on the AXA Philippines website.

CONVERGE POWERS UP ANGELES CITY'S VACCINATION SITES

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has provided a dedicated fiber connection to facilitate the vaccination program of the city government at the City College of Angeles and the Angeles National High School.

The connectivity is used by the government's health workers for pre-registration, registration, and tagging of people to be vaccinated.

As of July 8, Angeles City has inoculated 55,000 individuals, 10,000 of which are already completely vaccinated. This represents 13% of the city's overall population.

Angeles City is seen to inoculate 100% of its population by November, assuming no delays in supply.

GRAB ANNOUNCES ONLINE HEALTH, BEAUTY PARTNERSHIP WITH WATSONS

Grab has partnered with the health beauty retailer Watsons to make essentials and other self-care products more accessible to its users.

Customers can now shop for Watson's health and beauty products through GrabMart, with the tie-up initially available in Metro Manila and Cebu. They can also order their groceries and other essentials on the platform.

Users can also order health and beauty essentials through Watsons app's Express Delivery service, which is powered by GrabExpress.

Those who shop for at least P700 worth of Watsons products on GrabMart can enjoy free shipping with the code WATSONS, while users who spend at least P1,990 worth of the retailer's products can get free delivery and a P100 discount with WATSONS100.

KYLIE VERZOSA, KONSULTAMD PARTNER FOR MENTAL WELLNESS

Handout

KonsultaMD has named Kylie Versoza, Mental Health Matters founder and 2016 Miss International winner, as its champion for mental health.

As a result of the new partnership, those in need of support may receive free consultations for one month by downloading the

KonsultaMD app and inputting KMDKylie as the voucher code.

They can then press "2" for mental health assistance when calling the KonsultaMD hotline.

KonsultaMD is a 24/7 telemedicine service under 917Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe. Manned by Filipino doctors, it provides primary health care and mental health support, as well as psychiatric and psychological services through voice or video calls.

The app also offers e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, and e-medical certificates.

GARMIN LAUNCHES FORERUNNER 55

Handout

Garmin recently launched the Forerunner 55, a GPS smartwatch designed for people of all skill levels to track their stats and achieve their fitness goals.

With the press of a button, users can start their run or walk and track their time, distance, speed, pace, and heart rate right on their wrist. The Forerunner 55 also offers detailed running data, daily suggested workouts, and additional built-in sports apps.

Priced at P11,395, the Forerunner 55 is available in all Garmin Brand stores (Kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee), and the Garmin PH Viber community.

More details are available on Garmin's website.

SHOPEE OFFERS #FULLYVAXXED PACKAGE

E-commerce platform Shopee recently launched the #FullyVaxxed package to provide fully vaccinated Filipinos a special bundle they can use for personal needs and encourage others to complete both doses.

Until September 26, fully vaccinated Filipinos can qualify for the package that includes free shipping and vouchers from Shopee as well as discount vouchers from brands such as Hygienix, Maxi-Peel, SkinWhite, Splash Personal Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

More details are available on Shopee's website.

VIATRIS, PSH PARTNER FOR STROKE CAMPAIGN

Handout

The Philippine Society of Hypertension (PSH) has partnered with the healthcare company Viatris for the "Ang Stroke, Hindi Joke" campaign.

The new campaign aims to educate Filipinos on the importance of knowing if they are hypertensive or at risk for hypertension, as the disease is the leading risk factor for stroke.

Here, Filipinos are encouraged to identify the risk factors for hypertension, get their blood pressure checked, and seek medical advice and proper medication if diagnosed with the disease.

Identifiable risk factors for hypertension include the person's health condition, diet and lifestyle, and genetic family history.