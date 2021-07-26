Food shorts: Mooncakes, lechon bento box, Cajun buffet and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

MENYA KOKORO MARKS 2ND ANNIVERSARY

It’s hard to believe that mazesoba restaurant Menya Kokoro has been serving up its brothless take on ramen for two years already. The restaurant is saying thank you to its customers by running a limited buy-one-take-one promotion on its Tokyo mazesoba on July 28, 29, and 30.

This promotion is only available for dine-in and take out. Menyo Kokoro is located at the 3rd Level of Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City.

RUM MONTH AT LIQUOR PH

Online liquor merchant liquor.ph invites drinkers to explore the world of rum. The website has ongoing Rum Month promotions by offering up to 45% discount on featured bundles with Plantation X.O. 20th Anniversary, Dictador, Matusalem, Clement, and many others.

Visit its website for a complete list of rums included in this promotion.

WINE DINNER AT CAFÉ FLEUR

The Italian Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, together with chef Sau Del Rosario, Don Revy Philippines, and Le Cellier French Wine Selection, is holding an "Italian-French Aperitivo: Red Wine" dinner on August 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Cafe Fleur Makati.

Interested wine lovers have the option to join the event at Cafe Fleur (limited slots available) or enjoy the Aperitivo set at home. Two exemplary wines from Italy and France will be showcased and paired with del Rosario's Aperitivo menu. Each Aperitivo set is good for two people.

During the dinner, Bernard Flour of Le Cellier and Jojo Vega of Don Revy Philippines will talk about the grapes behind the two featured wines.

Guests have the option to avail of one bottle of red wine of their choice together with the Aperitivo menu for P2,700 or indulge with both red wines together with the Aperitivo menu at a discounted rate of P3,000.

Interested parties can sign up here until August 1.

DISCOUNT ON JASMINE PICK-UP ORDERS

Craving for the Cantonese specialties of Jasmine, New World Makati’s premiere Chinese restaurant?

Jasmine is offering 15% off promo on curbside and self pick-up orders of its pork buns, sweet and sour pork, crispy pork belly, shrimp har gow, and other favorites on its menu until the end of July.

Click here for orders and more information.

GEAUX FRIDAY AT DUSIT THANI MANILA

Have a taste of the rich culinary heritage of Louisiana in a new Geaux Friday buffet at The Pantry of Dusit Thani Manila.

Choose from the French-American specialties from the deep south such as Angus beef brisket and baby back ribs, charred chicken and sausages, shrimp etoufee, cheesy shrimp and grits, fried catfish, creole jambalaya, cajun stuffed chicken and New Orleans gumbo. The spread even has a classic Seafood boil with plump mussels and clams, succulent shrimps, sausage, marble potatoes and sweet corn.

Accompany these with New Orleans staples like creole potato salad, corn bread, grilled courgettes with parmesan, and rice and beans are also another filling options. Don’t forget to have a beignet to end your meal.

Geaux Friday is available every Friday from 6-10 p.m. for P1,850 nett.



COFFEE FLIGHTS AT HOME

For coffee lovers, a coffee flight is an affordable way to try out coffee from around the world. A sampler of three coffees freshly brewed by baristas complete with tasting notes. With cafés still operating in a limited capacity, very few have access to this experience.

Coffee drinkers can try this experience at home. TheVault.ph has curated a selection of five expertly processed and roasted coffees by Henry & Sons. The current selection includes Ethiopia Natural Sidamo, Tanzania AA Kilimanjaro, Burundi, Costa Rica, and Kenya DUMA ABC Washed coffee beans.

This set costs P1,750 and is available until November.



LUNG HIN CELESTIAL TREASURES

Celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival with special mooncakes from Marco Polo Manila’s award-winning Cantonese restaurant, Lung Hin.

Dubbed Celestial Treasures, this year"s first-class mooncakes are red bean with double egg yolks, red lotus with double egg yolks, white lotus with double egg yolks, and mixed nuts.

These are available individually at P828, in boxes of four at P2,958 and boxes of six at P3,988. For guests who wish to gift them in commemorative packaging for the Mid-Autumn Festival, Lung Hin recommends either the limited edition box of four at P3,128 or the limited edition box of six at P4,128

The restaurant accepts advanced orders starting July 26, with limited-time savings of 15% applicable on orders of at least 20 boxes of four or boxes of six.

PERI PERI GROUP MEALS

Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken and Sauce Bar packs its signature chicken with favorites from the menu in its new Signature Peri Grupo Meal bundle.

The bundle, which is good for up to 4 people, include one whole Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, with a choice of either Classic or Picante spiciness, one Carbonara with Bread Sticks, a fresh Sebastian Salad, four Java rice, four regular sides, and 1.5L bottle of Coke.

To order, visit their website.

LYDIA’S LECHON BENTO BOXES

Lydia’s Lechon continues to promote everyday lechon happiness with its new Lechon Bento Boxes.

The bento box comes with 120 grams of Aling Lydia’s signature lechon, rice and a choice of either macaroni, buttered beans with carrots, broccoli, buttered corn and carrots, or pakbet or chopsuey with fresh lumpia.

Each bento box is priced at P320 and is available at all Lydia’s Lechon branches or for delivery from its website.