Youth Rep. Sarah Elago to wear advocacy sash on SONA 2020

MANILA – Kabataan Party-list Represenatative Sarah Elago is expected to wear an advocacy sash when she remotely attends the President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Just like in the previous years, Elago will once again use the occasion “to exhibit the talent and creativity of young visual artists while putting people's issues at the center of the sash.”

For this year’s SONA, Elago will wear the hand-painted sash by Michael Joselo to demonstrate the united Filipino youth's unwavering commitment to the country and to our countrymen.

"I will be wearing a hand-painted advocacy sash for SONA 2020 to demonstrate the united calls and continued commitment of the youth, with and alongside the Filipino people, for safe school reopening, quality education, health, labor, human rights, democracy, and sovereignty,” she said in a statement.

“Tinawag po namin itong #SONAgkaiSash dahil sa nagkakaisang kabataan kasama ng iba’t ibang sektor na nagsusulong ng karapatan at kalayaan," Elago added.

The 75-year-old Duterte, the oldest to be elected as Philippine president, will physically deliver his annual address at the Batasang Pambansa on July 27.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte will appear before some 50 lawmakers next week to deliver his fifth report to the public which would set the tone for his last two years in power.

Traditionally, government officials, lawmakers, and business leaders convene at the Batasang Pambansa for the President's SONA.

But due to the COVID-19 threat, only a limited number of people are expected to attend Duterte's address this year.