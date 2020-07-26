Women House legislators plan to wear Araw brooch for SONA

MANILA – Women legislators from the House of Representatives are expected to wear the Araw brooch as they attend the President’s State of the Nation Address on Monday.

This is their way of showing support for Filipino fashion designers during this pandemic as everyone tries to cope with today’s uncertainties.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo said the Araw brooch was created by the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC) and was designed by a young Filipino accessory brand that works with various Gawad Kalinga communities.

The brooch, which comes in cream and blue, is formed in a half-sun silhouette signifying both hope and unity.

Citing PFC’s explanation, Quimbo wrote of the blue version as something that “reflects and represents the deep waters surrounding our thousands of Philippine islands.”

“It symbolizes confidence despite challenges, profound wisdom, stability, and unity. Indigenous Inabel fabric is also incorporated into the traditional eight sun rays as the Philippine flag, but interpreted in a half-sun symbol that is meant to show that we are always collaborative and become relevant when complemented and made part of the story, and succeedingly, history,” PFC added.

Quimbo said the brooch is the “product of the diverse membership of the PFC and symbolizes a collective aspiration.”

As the president of the Association of Women Legislators Foundation, Inc., Deputy Speaker Baby Arenas said the female legislators are hoping to make this year’s SONA “memorable and relevant by the simple gesture of wearing the Araw Brooch.”

“I hope that the women legislators are inspired to continue working for the nation’s swift recovery and our kababayans are reminded not to lose hope and continue praying for our nation. God bless the Philippines,” she added.