'Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan' reminds viewers of second chances

This chef was ready when life threw him a second shot at his career in the kitchen. Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan

If last week's episode highlighted those who were able to bounce back in life thanks to "miracles," this Saturday's "Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan" focused on the people who earned their chances at greener pastures through admirable perseverance.

Those featured included Melane Pindot, who began work as a kasambahay, who experienced a string of horrible luck, made worse by discrimination and a foreigner husband merely using her as a way to start a business locally.

There was also the story about chef Ariel Ganzan, who had to trade in his tools in the kitchen at one point in his life for tools in a construction yard, because of similarly bad circumstances.

Ganzan epitomizes the episode's message of never giving up hope that there will always be another chance and that we should always be ready to take them, as he ended up working again as a chef at a luxury hotel in Boracay.

