Bayan Muna lawmaker to wear protest fashion for SONA 2020

Handout

MANILA – Bayan Muna Representative and Lumad leader Eufemia "Ka Femia" Cullamat will be wearing the traditional Manobo attire bearing the calls of indigenous peoples for this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

In a statement, Cullamat revealed that her sash will bear the statement "Lupang Ninuno Depensahan, Ipaglaban" embroidered in it.

It reflects her constituents’ stand against the reopening of mining operations previously closed down by the late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez for rights violations and destruction of the environment.

It will likewise contain "Junk Terror Law."

Moreover, a red facemask bearing the calls “Defend National Minorities!” and “#StopTheAttacks” will accentuate Cullamat’s Manobo garb.

The colors of the Manobo outfit will also have symbolism.

“Ang kulay itim ay sumisimbolo sa madilim na sulok na aming kinalalalagyan. Ang pambansang minorya ay palaging iniiwan o kinakalimutan sa ating lipunan at halos hindi pinapansin ng pamahalaan. Ngunit dahil ayaw naming mabura sa kasaysayan, nagkaroon kami ng tapang na pag-isahin ang aming hanay sa pamamagitan ng pag-oorganisa sa aming sarili. Ito ang isinisimbulo ng kulay pula,” she said.

“Ang kulay puti ay sumisimbolo sa hinahanap naming kapayapaan. Ang kulay dilaw ay sumisimbolo sa ilaw o liwanag na tanglaw sa pakikibaka, at ang edukasyon, na tanglaw sa aming landas patungo sa tunay na kapayapaan,” she added.

President Rodrigo Duterte will physically deliver his annual address at the Batasang Pambansa on July 27.

Despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte will appear before some 50 lawmakers next week to deliver his fifth report to the public which would set the tone for his last two years in power.

Traditionally, government officials, lawmakers, and business leaders convene at the Batasang Pambansa for the President's SONA.

But due to the COVID-19 threat, only a limited number of people are expected to attend Duterte's address this year.