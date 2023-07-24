LOOK: Makabayan reps bring hand-painted looks on SONA 2023

Representatives from the Makabayan bloc brought hand-painted looks designed by Filipino artists for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held last July 24, 2023. Photo from Michael Joselo.

MANILA — Representatives from the Makabayan bloc brought hand-painted looks designed by Filipino artists for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Monday.

Local artist Albert Raqueño worked with his color palette for Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel and made a bandana and a heart with protest images on the back of his barong.

Meanwhile, Michael Joselo highlighted the call for higher wages in skirts worn by Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro.

"Siguro mako-consider ko ang edge ng design ngayon ay 'yung pagbibitbit ng dagdag na sahod para sa lahat bilang pamahal nang pamahal ang bilihin. Pinakakawawa ang pinakamahihirap," Joselo told ABS-CBN News.

"Hand painting for me ang best solution for the urgency of these projects, [and] at the same time may edge with regards to quality compared to digital and manual print. It becomes more of an art form and a performance art to convey messages," he added.

Activists were dismayed with Marcos' second State of the Nation Address, saying that it lack programs that would address issues of the people.

"Sa totoo lang, hindi ito 'yung SONA na gusto nating marinig dahil pwede naman nating ma-access ang mga data na 'yan sa mga government websites," Bagong Alyasang Makabayan secretary-general Mong Palatino told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

