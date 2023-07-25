Jeepney Simulator: Video game na naglalarawan ng buhay-tsuper, viral

Puwede kang mamasada bilang tsuper sa "Jeepney Simulator" -- na larong gawa ng 2 Information Technology students mula Davao. Courtesy: Spacezero Interactive

MAYNILA -- Mabibigyan ka ng larawan ng buhay ng isang tsuper dahil sa PC game na ibinuo ng dalawang estudyante mula Davao City.

Ito ang "Jeepney Simulator" na binuo ng Spacezero Interactive, na binubuo nina Joshua Renzie at Alvin Vann. Mamamasada ka bilang tsuper sa Jeepney Simulator. Dito, magpapasakay ka ng pasahero, kukuhanin mo ang kanilang bayad habang hinahatid mo sila sa kanilang destinasyon.

Sa isang panayam sa ABS-CBN News, ikinuwento ni Joshua Renzie kung paano nila binuo ang konsepto ng laro.

"One day, Alvin and I were riding a jeep together when he asked me 'Wouldn't it be funny if we made a game where you play as a jeepney driver?'" aniya sa panayam sa ABS-CBN News.

"After laughing about all the hilarious ideas we shared about this hypothetical game, we quickly realized the potential of a game that simulates the work of jeepney drivers. When I arrived at my house, I immediately started working on the very first prototype of Jeepney Simulator," dagdag niya.

Inabot ng isang buwan ang pagbuo ng mga developer sa unang bersiyon ng laro na sa kasamaang palad ay nabura. Pero kalauna'y tinuloy nila ang proyekto, na umabot na ng halos anim na buwan. At nitong Hulyo 17, inilabas nila sa Steam ang early access version ng laro.

Pasilip sa Jeepney Simulator. Screen recording mula kay Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Libre lang ang demo version ng laro sa online gaming library na Steam. Pero sa full version, bibigyan ka ng tsansang magtaguyod ng sarili mong pamilya. Dito, kinakailangang gumawa ka rin ng desisyon na magdidikta ng takbo ng buhay ng iyong asawa o kaya anak.

"While testing the game, the main game loop of taking passengers, calculating their change, and dropping them off, was really enjoyable, BUT it was lacking that investment. The 'how' needed a 'why'. So, we added in a feature where players would be able to use their hard-earned income to take care of their family," aniya.

Simula't sapul, kumpiyansa ang dalawa na magiging viral ang kanilang laro kaya pumunta sila sa iba't ibang online communities para i-promote ang kanilang konsepto.

"Compared to the other games we've made before, it was something that had an instant "hook". It was something people might actually care about HAHAHA. But with that said, we definitely did not expect it to get millions of flipping views," aniya.

Sa katunayan, milyon-milyong views at libo-libong likes na ang nakalap nila sa video sharing platform na TikTok.

Ayon sa mga developer, maigi nilang ni-research ang ilang bagay para sa kanilang laro. Kasama rin sa maaaring ibiyahe ang isang multicab jeepney na sa Davao City lang makikita, at ang kauna-unahang model ng Pinoy jeep na kung tawagin ay "Willys."

"Not only did we want players to try a variety of jeeps, but we wanted them to see their relevance and impact in our culture as well," paliwanag ni Joshua.

Utang na loob na rin nila sa kanilang komunidad na gawing libre ang demo version ng laro at i-update ito, at mayroon din anila silang paid version para makagawa sila ng iba pang projects.

"We're definitely going to be adding more updates in the future. People have been requesting a ton of really cool ideas and suggestions, most of which are actually already in our plans. We'll try to update the game every month, each time with new and exciting features for them to play around with," aniya.

Sa ngayon ay plano nilang maglabas ng mga update kada buwan. Pero nitong linggo lamang ay naglabas na sila kaagad ng bagong update na nag-aayos ng mga aberya sa laro gaya ng mga in-game bugs.

May pasilip din anila sila sa Jeepney Simulator 2, na planong gawing multiplayer.

"We know a lot of people are clamoring for multiplayer. That's the plan for Jeepney Simulator 2. But whether or not we've earned enough to warrant making a sequel or any other game in the future still remains to be seen, so we'll just have to see where the solar wind takes Spacezero Interactive."

Maaaring i-download ang laro dito.