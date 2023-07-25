Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi. Instagram/@celeste_cortesi



MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi has had enough of people who keep making negative comments about her appearance.

On Instagram Stories, the beauty queen shared a screenshot of a post that criticized her "ugly tattoos" and "fillers," which were supposedly among the reasons why she missed a semi-final placement in Miss Universe.

"Just sad how she doesn't see her beauty. Those ugly tattoos on her skin, maybe one reason di siya nakapasok sa 50 man lang, now the fillers. Indeed it's her life but she is posting her photos in public, she is giving us the right to comment," the netizen said.

In response, Cortesi stressed that while people are entitled to their opinion, it does not give them the right to be mean to others.

"Grabe talaga. Because I post my photos in public I am giving you the right to comment? Maybe I am giving you the right of having an opinion. I may not be liked by everyone and that's totally okay. But by posting my photos and being a public figure I am not giving you the right to be mean and to judge what you don't know," she said.

"What I have been standing for during Miss Universe continues after my reign and I will never get tired of telling you people to be more kind!" she added. "Not just to me but to everyone here!"

"Kindness goes a long way. And maybe if we all learn to be more sensitive and kind, we can all be happier."

After her Miss Universe stint, Cortesi went on to pursue a career in show business.

She recently attended the GMA Gala as one of the network's Sparkle artists just like one of her predecessors, Rabiya Mateo.