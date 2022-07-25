President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his inaugural address as the 17th President of the Philippines at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Filipino and Spanish snacks and refreshments will be served to guests of the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City this Monday afternoon.

The menu includes savory items such as grilled pandesal with kesong puti, Vigan longganisa, and beef humba fillings; mini empanadas in spicy tuna and picadillo varieties; and Bacalao a la Vizcaina, a Spanish-style fish stew, served with plantains.

Sweet treats, meanwhile, include small ensaymadas with manchego, which also come in ube and pandan flavors.

Two popular Christmas treats in the Philippines will also be served in this year's SONA -- puto bumbong with grated coconut and palm sugar, and bibingka with salted eggs and Laguna cheese.

Guests will also get to enjoy the Filipino frozen treat halo-halo, as well as coffee and tea.

Check out the menu and program for this year's SONA below: