MANILA – Neophyte senator Robin Padilla wore a classic barong Tagalog he bought from a department store for the opening session of the Senate on Monday.
Speaking to reporters, the action star turned lawmaker said: “Nabili ko lang sa SM ito. Onesimus.”
Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos arrived at the Senate session wearing an outfit inspired by the Filipino farmer and the agriculture situation in the Philippines.
Marcos said her outfit was created by Davao designer Edgar Buyan, which she also bought off the rack.
“Nagbabayo sa bukid -- dahil binabayong totoo ang magsasaka at buong bukid. Tigilan ang pagbayo, pansasamantala, at sadyang pagpapahirap ng mga nagpapakain sa ating pamilya,” she said of the concept behind her outfit.
Coincidentally, her brother, President Ferndinand Marcos Jr., currently sits as the secretary of the Department of Agriculture.
Senator Risa Hontiveros, meanwhile, opted for a Filipiniana gown made of piña fabric, while Senator Grace Poe donned a black-and-white ensemble from a local designer paired with earrings from her late mother, “Queen of Philippine Movies” Susan Roces.
Senator Pia Cayetano, on the other hand, wore a maroon and green outfit created by a Cebu-based designer.
After their first session, senators will head to the Batasang Pambansa for President Marcos Jr.’ first State of the Nation Address.
