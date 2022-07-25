Pia Wurtzbach to join New York City Marathon

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach currently has her hands full preparing for her first marathon ever.

Based on her Instagram update, the former Miss Universe will be joining the New York City Marathon which will happen in three months.

Wurtzbach admitted she was never really a runner before and she couldn’t even stand doing any sort of cardio exercise then although she’s always looked at runners with a lot of respect.

Despite this, she decided to join and train for the NYC Marathon.

“Something clicked over New Year (when I had COVID) and I was just sick and tired of being sick and tired. I felt like, 'Okay Pia if you don’t do it now, you’ll never do it.’ So I took the chance,” she said.

“I joined the registration (not under a brand or org this time), made a donation and waited… and I got in! It didn’t take me 3 tries this time! Yay! My ticket to my first ever marathon. ‘Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, Athlete from the Philippines!’ na ba to?!” she added.

Since she began training in February, the beauty queen said she’s been having so much fun and it has greatly improved her life.

“I feel better. I sleep better. I manage stress better. And it feels so good to actually feel and see progress,” she said.

“Today, my weekend runs go for 18km++ when a few months ago I couldn’t even finish 3k without hating everything. What I’m trying to say is -- it’s all possible.”

As the race day gets closer, Wurtzbach vowed to share more about her running journey.

To end her post, she asked her followers to wish her luck.