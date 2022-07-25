LOOK: Beatrice Gomez stuns in graduation photos

As expected, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez looks stunning in her graduation photos.

The beauty queen shared photos of her wearing a toga on Instagram over the weekend, after leading her fellow graduates at University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) in Cebu.

She took the opportunity to thank all those who have helped her achieve "milestone after milestone," from getting a degree to completing her basic citizen military training, and finishing in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel.

"Until my next milestone... a Jaguar continues to move forward," she said.

Friends and fans of Gomez congratulated her upon seeing her graduation photos.

"Congrats! So proud of you," said Maureen Wroblewitz, who was Gomez's first runner-up in Miss Universe Philippines 2021.

"Stunning! Congratulations, Bea," added beauty queen-turned-actress Ruffa Gutierrez.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, for her part, said: "Congratulations, Bea! Thank you for inspiring us in so many ways! So proud!"

Gomez earlier said she plans to continue studying and take up social psychology.

The Cebuana beauty queen also wants to build a career in hosting, as well as continue her community work.