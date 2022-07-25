Julius Naranjo admits offering prenup agreement to Hidilyn Diaz

Photo from Hidilyn Diaz's Instagram account

MANILA – Just before their marriage, Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz revealed that her fiance and coach Julius Naranjo offered her a prenuptial agreement.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Naranjo admitted presenting a prenup agreement to his future wife to show his pure intentions.

“It’s not about anything material. The marriage is about us. And continuing to work for us,” Naranjo said.

According to him, prenup agreements appear to be common nowadays, reiterating that he is not after Diaz’s properties.

“What’s hers is hers, What’s mine is hers. I think things like that are so normal these days. Whether it happens or not, when we get married it’s about loving each other. It’s not about the properties or whatever,” he added.

As the country's first Olympic gold medalist, Diaz was rewarded with a hefty amount of money and other incentives from public and private groups and personalities.

For the Pinay weightlifter, Naranjo further proved his love to Diaz.

“Napatunayan niya na mahal niya ako. Para sa akin kasi it’s just a piece of paper and what’s important is us. Si God nandyan eh,” Diaz said.

The couple admitted that they are planning to build a family after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"Yes, we're planning to have our family soon. Ako, gusto na. But we're still aiming for Paris 2024," Diaz shared.

Diaz is still planning to compete in the Paris Olympics, in what will be her fifth stint in the Summer Games. She will go up to the 59-kg weight class after ruling the 55-kg division in Tokyo.

The couple will wed on July 26 in Baguio City -- on the first anniversary of Diaz's triumph in the Tokyo Olympics where she ended the country's long wait for a gold medal in the Summer Games.