Heart Evangelista turns heads at Senate opening session

MANILA – A well-dressed Heart Evangelista turned heads when she accompanied her husband, Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, during the opening session of the Senate on Monday morning.

The actress and fashion icon was wearing an all-white Mark Bumgarner ensemble depicting a modern Filipiniana.

On Instagram, Evangelista posted a reel showing the details of her outfit, while also sharing pictures of her and Escudero arriving at the Senate compound.

Escudero looked equally dashing in his Barong Tagalog.

The beginning of the 19th Congress marks Escudero’s return to the Senate after serving as Sorsogon governor for one term from 2019 to 2022.

After the Senate’s first session, senators will head to the Batasang Pambansa for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address.