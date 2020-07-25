WATCH: Meet the Superbods 2020 finalists

Model Kirk Bondad, controversial beauty queen Samantha Lo, and Albert Lorenzo are among the finalists of this year's Superbods competition. Instagram

MANILA -- Samantha Lo, whose bid for the Miss Grand International 2019 crown was beset with controversy; Kirk Bondad, Clint Bondad's brother; and Albert Lorenzo, a fitness coach who joined to help his sibling's battle with cancer -- they were among the 34 finalists who still has a shot at winning this year's Superbods competition.

An annual contest organized by Century Tuna, Superbods aims to promote the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

This year's theme initially revolved around how everyone can have a "superbod" through proper diet and exercise, but has since shifted to promoting a "stay strong" message amid this COVID-19 pandemic, both in terms of physical well-being and mental health.

The celebrity ambassadors picked were Kapamilya star Nadine Lustre and Alden Richards, who talked, in the launch video which introduced the finalists, about how having friends and family to lean on and having a positive mindset are vital in surviving this health crisis.

You can check out Lustre and Richards' segment, as well as a brief glimpse into who the finalists are, in the video below:

The winner will be announced on September 19.