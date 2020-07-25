Fil-Am TV host Jannelle So celebrates third anniversary of her lifestyle show

MANILA – Filipino-American TV host Jannelle So-Perkins is celebrating the third anniversary of her magazine lifestyle show “SO Jannelle.”

For the special occasion, So-Perkins will be holding a virtual party dubbed “SOjoun” on July 26 at 10 a.m. (Manila time).

“Even though there’s been a lot of losses, fear and uncertainty, we all still have something to give,” So-Perkins said.

"Through the years, I’ve met such supportive friends and colleagues who’ve helped me keep my show going and it’s so heartwarming to see everyone together as we all realize, everyone needs a ‘pick me up,’” she added.

A Filipino-American media pioneer, So-Perkins made a name for herself as the creator, host and producer of America’s first and only daily show for and about the Filipinos which aired on KSCITV-LA18 from 2006 until 2014.

After a three-year hiatus to start a family, So-Perkins started her own production company called Jannelle So Productions, LLC in 2017.

In July of that year, she launched her weekly magazine lifestyle show “SO Jannelle,” which still airs up to now every Sundays on The Filipino Channel with replays on Lifestyle Network.

By March 2018, the show was syndicated on KSCITV- LA18. Her extended interviews can be viewed on her YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.

“When I started, people kept telling me to put my effort somewhere else. But I kept on -- investing my resources in my Fil-Am community because I want to honor kababayans who make a difference in our community and in our world,” she said.

“I want to share and highlight culturally-relevant stories, also so that we can persevere it for our children, so that the young Filipinos here in America can grow up with an understanding and appreciation of their Filipino culture and heritage,” she added.

Since there is a coronavirus pandemic, So-Perkins thought to ask her guests and friends to interact with viewers and supporters during the anniversary special in a way that can be “helpful, fruitful and valuable to them.”

In her three-part special, So-Perkins will speak with LGBTQ artist and advocate Angel Bonilla, and three of her friends from New York who founded Strategy for Black Lives.

She will also talk to mental health expert Dr. Consuelo Cagande about how to cope with all the current events around the world.

In the second and third stopovers of the sojourn, So-Perkins will speak with Mally Roncal, the positivity preacher and make-up mogul on how to stay positive, and STEM advocate Janice Lao on how to stay productive.

Also included in the list of the guests is Will Stein, founder of luxury watch and natural wearable technology brand Philip Stein. He will round up the thought leaders as he is expected to talk about why getting enough sleep and rest will help people feel less stressed in these times.

More details about the anniversary special may be found at www.sojannelle.com.