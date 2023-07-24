MANILA -- Over the years, some attendees of the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) of the president have been known to use fashion to make a statement on political and social issues.

And this year is no different as Kabataan party-list rep. Raoul Manuel is set to wear a hand-painted barong inspired by Katipunan founder and revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.

Designed by student-artist Albert Raqueño, the mural on the barong takes on the shape of a Katipunero neckerchief, with a heart anchoring its knot and a multitude of youth at the back.

"The heart bleeds out its essence of nationalism on a book symbolizing education from which progressive reforms spring upward including - genuine agrarian reform (crops), national industrialization (factories), and just peace (doves forming the neckerchief not)," according to a statement by Kabataan party-list.

"The piece is also a jab to the bogus education agenda of the administration centered on the revival of the deadly Mandatory ROTC. Key to progress is a truly nationalist, scientific and mass-oriented education system that will shape the new generation to address the country's needs."

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is set to deliver his second SONA on Monday afternoon.

Aside from the Bonifacio-inspired barong, dresses that highlight the call for higher wages are set to be worn by representatives from the party-list groups Gabriela and ACT Teacher.