IN PHOTOS: What politicians, celebrities wore to the SONA

Fashion once again took center stage ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Attendees, including politicians and celebrities, proudly displayed their preferred traditional Philippine attire as they walked the red carpet at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

Majority of this year's SONA attendees opted for white or beige ensembles, while a few chose more color in their outfits.

Senator Chiz Escudero caught attention with his striking Paul Cabral barong, while his wife, fashion icon Heart Evangelista, looked stunning in a Michael Leyva Filipiniana.

Also donning elegant Leyva Filipiniana creations were Senators Grace Poe and Nancy Binay, Kathy Yu-Pimentel, and Representative Len Alonte.

Former beauty queen Angelica Alita was also wearing a white Leyva Filipiniana, while her husband, Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla, wore a traditional barong with an embroidery of the Aguinaldo Shrine.



Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos stood out in her non-white ensemble, describing it as a tribute to the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Tootsy Angara, for her part, was wearing a Lesley Mobo modern tapis creation with floral print pastels.

Take a look at their photos below: