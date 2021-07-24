LOOK: Manny Pacquiao meets Supercar Blondie in LA

Manny Pacquiao meets vlogger Supercar Blondie. Manny Pacquiao's Instagram

In between his preparations for his upcoming fight against Errol Spence Jr., fighting Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has been meeting several personalities while he is in Los Angeles, including social media star Alex Hirschi, popularly known as Supercar Blondie.

On Instagram, Pacquiao shared a photo of him with car enthusiast Hirschi on Saturday (PH time).

“@supercarblondie in the house!” he said in the caption.

Supercar Blondie, on the other hand, was apparently thrilled meeting the Filipino boxing icon, and let Pacquiao carry her 10-kilogram spiked jacket.

“I’ve decided to fight @mannypacquiao,” she quipped.

Hirsch, who is also a vlogger, revealed an upcoming content featuring Pacquiao, after filming a question and answer segment with the politician-athlete.

It is not yet clear whether she will also share a glimpse of Pacman’s cars in the US, which are the common videos of her YouTube channel.

Earlier in July, Logan Paul, the YouTube star who recently fought Floyd Mayweather Jr., also dropped by the Wild Card Gym.

His former rival Miguel Cotto also paid a visit at the Wild Card Gym as shown in a video posted on Team Pacquiao's Facebook page.

Pacquiao will take on another unbeaten American in Spence on August 21, in what will be his first boxing match since July 2019 when he outpointed Keith Thurman.