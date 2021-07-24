Delivery eats: These are the best burgers you can get for P68

The various sliders of Little Kings Burgers. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Little burgers, kingly value. This is the idea behind Little Kings Burgers, the new sliders cloud kitchen concept from chef Bryan Francisco.

Little Kings Burgers is a concept that’s close to Francisco’s heart. First, the chef has always been known for giving his customers value for money as seen in his menu in Kapeng Mainit in Tagaytay. Second, the concept is something he’s building with his girlfriend, Erika Monastrial, now managing partner of the burger start-up.

The concept itself was born after the two founders had a date at one of those cheap roadside burgers stands. They weren’t happy with the burger they got with its paper-thin patty full of extenders and a somewhat plain bun.

They challenged themselves to come up with a better burger at their benchmark price point of P60. What they came up with were sliders -- smaller burgers that they would sell in packages of three. These sliders come with all-beef patties without any extenders. The buns are from Francisco’s own Kapeng Mainit bakery to make sure the quality is up to par.

Owners Bryan Francisco and Erika Monastrial show off their sliders. Jeeves de Veyra

The nice thing about the packaging is that the sliders can easily be shared. Three people can order three packs and share three different mini-burgers. Two sliders are filling enough for a light meal and the third can be eaten later as a snack.

Francisco sells the sliders as a pack of three with prices starting at P68 for three hamburger sliders. From there, the choices become fancier and more fully loaded. The Little Kings Ube Cheeseburger (P118) features an ube bun, a tweak from the ube pan de sal that Francisco sold during the lockdown.

Ube Burger. Jeeves de Veyra

Other standouts in the selection are the Island Burger (P117) with crushed pineapples; the Chori Burger (P120) with a chorizo patty; and the Shroom Burger (P125) with a mushroom cream sauce.

For those with bigger appetites, the sliders come with double patty versions.

Besides beef burgers, the menu has sliders with fried chicken patties. The menu currently has Classic (P128) with mayo and pickles, and the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich (P158) spiced up with jalapeno honey.

Fried chicken is a new addition to the menu available in 6-piece (P448) and 8-piece (P520) packs.

Fried Chicken. Jeeves de Veyra

Francisco and Monastrial are clearly optimistic about Little Kings as they are currently expanding their commissary to increase capacity. Francisco hints of more sliders to come as well as adding more diner food like fried chicken.

For orders and their updated menu, please check out Little Kings Burgers on Instagram and Facebook.

