Rachel Peters welcomes second baby

MANILA - Rachel Peters took to social media to announce the arrival of her second child with husband Migz Villafuerte.

On Instagram, the former beauty queen posted an endearing video showing her daughter Kaia cradling her new baby brother in her arms.

In the caption, she expressed her joy, saying, "Our darling boy is here, and our hearts and home are brimming with love."

Several celebrities and netizens quickly extended their congratulations to Peters on becoming a mother of two.

Peters and Villafuerte married in a civil ceremony held at the Supreme Court in July last year, which also coincided with their seventh anniversary as a couple.

The former beauty queen gave birth to her eldest Kaia in October 2021.

Peters rose to fame when she represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.