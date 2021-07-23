LOOK: Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra resumes face-to-face rehearsals

MANILA -- The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) has resumed face-to-face rehearsals for the first time since the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) was closed to the public due to the pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Friday, PPO assured that it is "strictly adhering" to health and safety protocols, such as wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

"This is just a taste of what's to come. Soon we will all gather again as a family in the CCP concert hall to enjoy the live symphonies of the PPO," it said.

PPO continues its virtual pocket performance series this weekend with a show featuring Filipino indie and alternative music. It will be streamed at 8 p.m. this Friday, July 23, on the PPO Facebook page.

The set list includes hits from Eraserheads, Up Dharma Down, Wolfgang, and The Dawn, among others.

