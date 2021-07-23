Happening this weekend: Cat adoption event in QC

Kitty (in photo) is one of the 14 rescue cats in the Barrio FURRiesta adoption drive. Handout

MANILA -- A cat adoption event is set to be held at a mall in Quezon City this weekend.

Fourteen rescue cats will be ready for adoption at Barrio FURRiesta, which will take place on July 24 at Robinsons Magnolia.

It is the second pet adoption event organized by the Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club community and the animal welfare group Pawssion Project.

The event, which will start at 3 p.m., will also feature pet items, accessories, and services such as anti-rabies vaccination and microchipping.

Organizers encouraged interested pet parents to pre-register online. They will also be interviewed at the event venue.

Robinsons Malls Happy Pets Club and Pawssion Project first held a pet adoption drive at Robinsons Magnolia last June, which included 15 puppies and five cats.

