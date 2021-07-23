Food shorts: Krispy Kreme's ice cream-inspired donuts and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CHEF BOY LOGRO REVEALS 'ROYAL' RECIPE

Handout

Before becoming a celebrity in the Philippines, chef Boy Logro became the personal chef of the Sultan of Oman.

In the cooking show "Solane Kitchen Moments," he revealed the recipe that gave him his "royal" status.

This is Avocats aux Crevettes, a cold French hors d'oeuvre mainly made of avocados and shrimp. With some adjustments, he made the recipe his own and served it to the Sultan, who shortly after called for the sous chef.

Since then, Logro served as the personal chef of the Sultan, accompanying the latter in his travels and serving the likes of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Watch Logro's episode on "Solane Kitchen Moments" to see the chef recreate his Avocats aux Crevettes.

JOLLIBEE INTRODUCES NEW KIDDIE MEAL TOYS

Handout

Jollibee's is letting children play fun sports through toys with its newest kiddie meal collectibles.

The J-ollympics collection consists of seven sports-themed toys starring Jollibee and Champ. Featured sports include rowing, basketball, badminton, golf, soccer, cycling, and boxing.

The toys are available with every purchase of a Jolly Kiddie Meal until October 31. Customers can also complete the set by ordering a six-piece Chickenjoy bucket.

KAIN TAYO PILIPINAS LAUNCHED

The private sector and non-government organizations recently launched Kain Tayo Pilipinas, an initiative that invites everyone to help feed more Filipino children and equip families with nutrition information to help alleviate malnutrition.

It is a collaboration of NGOs (ABS-CBN Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, Kabisig ng Kalahi, Kusina ng Kalinga, Project Pearls, Rise Against Hunger, World Food Programme Philippines, and Philippine Business for Social Progress), private sector companies (Aboitiz, Century Tuna, Foodpanda, Grab, Johnson and Johnson, Lazada, McDonald's, Nestle, PayMaya, SUN Business Network, Unilever, and Universal Robina Corporation), media and digital partners (ABS-CBN, Academ-E, Facebook, GCash, and GMA), and communications and production partners (Publicis Groupe Philippines, Slingshot Manila, Film Pabrika, and Greenbulb Communications).

Aside from providing meals, the initiative also covers teaching sessions and distribution of educational materials on breastfeeding, maternal and child supplementation, dietary diversity, low-cost fortified food, and sanitation.

More details are available on the Kain Tayo Pilipinas website.

KRISPY KREME'S ICE CREAM DONUTS

Handout

Krispy Kreme is offering donuts inspired by birthday ice cream flavors as it celebrates its 84th anniversary.

Flavors include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chunky Monkey, Strawberry Funfetti, Cotton Candy, Vanilla Swiss Almond, and Pistachio.

Also available are Ice Kreme Chillers in Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chunky Monkey, and Strawberry Funfetti flavors.

The ice cream-inspired donuts are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery until August 7, while the beverages can be purchased until August 2.