Erwan Heussaff on COVID-19 vaccines: 'Don’t be choosy'

Photo from Erwan Heussaff's Instagram account

Vlogger and social media influencer Erwan Heussaff called out people over "knee-jerk opinions" on various COVID-19 vaccines.

On his Instagram account, Heussaff said he got his second and final dose of Sinovac but went on to take a swipe at people who look down on people who discriminate vaccine brands.

“Apparently, if I would have gotten vaccinated with any of the other Big 4, it’s not socially acceptable to say it, because I would be showing off my privilege (people online need to chill…),” he said in the caption.

“Some people have been waiting for months to receive one dose in the Philippines and some people here have to wait in line for hours (days?) for their shots,” he added.

“When did everyone become a vaccine expert? I’m so tired of knee jerk opinions on Viber groups, Twitter and Facebook. At the end of the day Sinovac is still an effective Covid-19 vaccine. Whether it’s 50% or 95%, it’s still something.”

Heussaff, husband of actress and TV host Anne Curtis, also mentioned cases wherein some vaccinated healthcare workers still got infected with the coronavirus.

“In any case, it looks like ALL vaccine brands are now discussing potential needs of booster shots with other vaccine brands, due to the new variants. Just goes to show that no vaccine has a 100% efficacy rate,” Heussaff said.

His post received a number of commendations, including from Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, actress Jasmine Curtis, and Denise Laurel.

“Louder for the people in the back lol,” Laurel commented.

The Philippines, which has recorded over 1.5 million COVID-19 cases, has administered more than 15.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Of the total, more than 5 million individuals have so far been fully vaccinated. At least 58 million individuals are being targeted for vaccination this year to achieve herd protection against the coronavirus.