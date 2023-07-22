NY chocolatier infuses PH identity in Paris-Brest collection

MANILA – New York-based Filipino chocolatier Daniel Corpuz is stepping out of his comfort zone as he ventured in a collaboration in a Philippine restaurant to offer gastronomic innovations in pastries.

After visiting the country last March, Corpuz found his way back to the Philippines this month as he collaborated with Half Saints, located in Quezon City, for a Paris-Brest collection that tells nostalgic stories and transport the consumers in various places.

The 23-year-old chef, who had a stint on Netflix’s “School of Chocolate,” told ABS-CBN News that he reached out to Chef Christine Roque of Half Saints when he planned a return trip to the country.

They initially met last March when Corpuz taught about making bonbon and Roque was one of his students.

From there, the idea of collaborating floated between the two chefs, with the US-born Pinoy chocolatier. But this time, Corpuz and Roque decided to offer something new for dessert-loving Filipinos – a classic French pastry, Paris-Brest.

“I’m very happy that he reached out and we can do something here in Manila together. He is known for his chocolates. In Manila, we became popular because of our pastries. This time, it’s really nice for Daniel to be able to express himself through pastry naman,” Roque told ABS-CBN News Friday.

Roque is proud that Corpuz agreed to show a different side of his passion which gave birth to six different flavors of Paris-Brest which were opened to the public for a limited time only.

But not only did the chef pastry surprise the Pinoy market, but he remained true to his food branding as he infused once more his Filipino heritage to the collection – connecting with the ideals of Chefs Roque and Jo Arciaga of Half Saints.

“I think we really connected because Half Saints is a very multicultural menu but still very much Filipino at heart. I’m really happy that we have the same vision and mission with Daniel. As he explores his Filipino heritage, he was able to find a home here at Half Saints,” Roque continued.

According to Corpuz, the six-flavored collection features three places significant to him and for the restaurant: New York, Philippines, and Japan – where Half Saints also has a store.

Corpuz particularly mentioned sans rival as something that reminded him of his childhood. The youthful chef used to have a sans rival birthday cake when he was still a kid – making it as an inspiration in one of his Paris-Brest that is fitting for the Filipinos.

He further elevated the Filipino-ness of the collection by a notch when he adopted Roque’s suggestion to use Pili nuts – native to Bicol region – instead of the traditional cashew.

“Of the six flavors, two are mine. The one that I always bring up first is yung sans rival. Because I think sans rival is very nostalgic to us Filipinos. Growing up we were able to have sans rival. And every birthday ko yung ang cake na gusto ko,” Corpuz recalled.

The black sesame flavor, on the other hand, represents New York, where he is currently based, and the United States market which, for him, has become more open to new flavor like deeper Southeast Asian taste.

The Half Saints x Daniel Corpuz collaboration is also producing a Paris-Brest with auro chocolate in it which is a proud Filipino brand.

“The fact that we have the product grown here in the Philippines. The ultimate mission is to showcase the fact that more people should know that the Philippines has more to offer than ube and lumpia,” Corpuz added.

For Roque, their partnership blossomed further as they both agreed on an innovative gastronomy that create things from scratch amid the hyper commercialization of food and ultra processing food.

“For our part, reveling against the grain or going against the grain is also about celebrating what's local, what's hyperlocal, appreciating the farmers, honoring the people behind the food,” she said.

Also highlighted in the Paris-Brest collection is the three-ingredient harmony in each flavor – giving each of them their own personality and somehow influenced by the culture of the three chefs.

“The three personalities have different personalities in terms of culture or the background but (also) who we are. We have three ingredients finding symphony with each other,” Roque added.

“Pistachio, Cardamom and Bergamo approach is very like classic French. The Espresso, Azuki, are a little Tokyo influence. It’s really just about finding the common flavor of two ingredients which is the smokiness of the espresso and the azuki.”

The Paris-Brest collection is only available on July 22 and 23 but according to Half Saints’ social media pages, they have closed the pre-selling a couple of days before Saturday.

Corpuz cherishes the chance to collaborate with Filipino chefs and restaurants as it widened his connections and help him grow in the industry while bridging the gap between Filipino-Americans and Filipinos.

“Fil-Ams and Filipinos sometimes there's a disconnect so I think through this ability as a business owner, as a chef, as a professional, I'm able to bridge that disconnect at least for myself, from my team because most of my team back in New York are Filipino-Americans they are my age. Going back I'm able to showcase like the experience over there,” he said.

Corpuz is not closing his doors of possibly opening a business in the Philippines as he keeps on recognizing the need to revisit his other homeland and knowing the country better by immersing in the community.