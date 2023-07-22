LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz earns business degree

Hidilyn Diaz celebrates her graduation. From Diaz's Instagram page

The country's first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, has finally secured a college degree after years of juggling her time between sports and studies.

The Filipina weightlifter now holds a Business Administration Major in Management degree.

Diaz proudly posted a picture of herself wearing a toga.

"Nakakaiyak din pala. Not an ordinary day. Inabot din ng 16 years, nagshift ng courses, nagtransfer ng school, nag-LOA dahil ang hirap pagsabayin ang pagwe-weightlifting at pag-aaral," said the Olympian.

"Dreaming of graduating from college and earning a degree while preparing for the Olympics. Hindi ko akalain na magagawa ko, after sleepless nights and tiring days from training while attending school at De La Salle - College of St. Benilde. Posible pala. Kung nakaya ko, kaya ng mga student-athletes, at mga bata at sa lahat na gusto makapagtapos, age doesn’t matter, mahirap pero super worth it."

"I never imagined reaching this point. But here I stand," she said.