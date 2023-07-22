Local artist Michael Joselo hopes to highlight the call for higher wages in his latest looks for party-list representatives of Gabriela and ACT Teacher for the upcoming State Of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Photos from Michael Joselo.

MANILA — Local artist Michael Joselo hopes to highlight the call for higher wages in his latest looks for party-list representatives of Gabriela and ACT Teacher for the upcoming State Of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"I experienced designing SONA attires mula pa 2015 kina former Reps. Terry Ridon and Sarah Elago ng Kabataan up till now. Iba-iba ang mga bitbit na mensahe and for me equally heavy and political," Joselo told ABS-CBN News.

"Iba't ibang isyu ang bitbit. Siguro mako-consider ko ang edge ng design ngayon ay 'yung pagbibitbit ng dagdag na sahod para sa lahat bilang pamahal nang pamahal ang bilihin. Pinakakawawa ang pinakamahihirap," he added.

Joselo opted to hand-paint the dresses of Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro.

"Hand painting for me ang best solution for the urgency of these projects, [and] at the same time may edge with regards to quality compared to digital and manual print. It becomes more of an art form and a performance art to convey messages," Joselo said.

"A collaboration between me and the performer who happens to be the lawmaker. Efficiency din because there's not enough time for embroidery," he added.

The Makabayan bloc is composed of Brosas and Castro along with Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel.

Marcos will be delivering his second SONA on Monday after assuming the presidency last year.

