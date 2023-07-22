Visual artist Aimee Bernardo poses with the bridge that artist Pacita Abad painted in Singapore

MANILA -- Producer and visual artist Aimee Bernardo started her career in Singapore, Dubai then Malaysia.

“I even finished a tourist book, ‘Live Dubai 2007 and 2008’,” Bernardo told ABS-CBN News. “My stint abroad taught me the power of the gallery experience, so I had a solo exhibition of my photos at the RCBC Tower in Makati.”

She subsequently found a generous photographic community here in the Philippines. Of all places, she discovered the wonders of Subic, a coastal municipality northwest of Manila, with popular dive and surfing sites.

For a while, Bernardo has been wanting to have her own art gallery somewhere outside Manila.

“Then I began to realize that the essence of that dream was that I want to share the wonder of art,” Bernardo admitted. “I love the possibilities and joys for any community that art brings to life.

“On top of all that, I chanced upon Subic towards the end of the pandemic, just fell in love with the place and moved here as soon as I could. Here, I was doubly blessed to get to know the Aeta community in a nearby village.

“Many are gardeners and everything they planted just sprouts and lives. I think that’s the gift of the Aetas to the rainforest. The Aetas are the carers of this mountain.”

Having previously done interior architecture in the past, Bernardo lost no time to start her ABCreativeSubic.

“Subic’s remarkable rainforest, the knowledge of the Aetas and my personal experiences of the transformative power of art are the inspiration for ABCreativeSubic,” Bernardo explained.

“As an artist, that’s how I want to contribute to my Subic community. Of course, I can’t do this alone, so I’ve invited other fellow artists to participate in the initiative. We’ve only just started.”

It was only last May when Bernardo formally ventured into her art domain in the country. Even before, however, she was into art exhibitions, fashion and design.

One of the works of Aimee Bernardo

“My deepest roots are my love of nature as a young girl,” Bernardo offered. “Maybe, that is what draws me to Subic. My richest and most complex works have always drawn from that.

“From there, I have taken many paths – that’s why I consider myself a multi-disciplinary artist. For example, the art of photography has attracted me for a long time. I’ve been a professional photographer since 2005.

“I also had a bespoke retail store in Glorietta, Makati a couple of years before the pandemic.”

CWC Interiors owner Fred Yuson, the exclusive Herman Miller distributor in the Philippines, asked Bernardo to be the artist-in-residence of the furniture shop for three months.

“That was one of my coolest gigs,” Bernardo beamed. “That place was not just a store, but a cultural experience. It ignited a passion for architecture and design.”

Meanwhile, her career-high was a collaboration with artist Josephine Turalba, at Mindanao State University, upon the invitation of the Office of the President for Peace Process.

“The Mindanao Art for Peace was one for the books,” Bernardo said. “We thought we are just going there to do a workshop for 30-40 art students, but news of our event reached other schools in the area who wanted to participate. We had more than 100 participants.

“The Catholic Church asked us how they could help. We requested breakfast, lunch and dinner for all those who participated. Our Muslim brothers and sisters were there to help out during and after the art workshop. Even the Philippine Army came in to join the art workshop. How wonderful! The experience still makes me cry to this day.”

Bernardo mounted her first solo exhibition as an abstract expressionist/visual artist in 2015. She has also done art workshops for Philippine School for the Blind and Trimex College in Laguna.

On July 22, Bernardo will mount the third of her art exhibition, fashion and design for ABCreativeSubic at Urban Deli at Subic Bay Free Zone.

Bernardo has big aims for ABCreativeSubic. “For now, I plan to organize three art events per year. Pop-up art workshops at restaurants and coffee shops in Olongapo and Subic Bay, as well as art workshops at the Pastolan Aeta community. We’re even being asked to present in Manila sometime," she said.

“We introduced ABCreativeSubic early this year in an informal setting, red light district in Olongapo, a beachfront resort called Playa Papagayo. I chose this place because of its rich history.

“Playa Papagayo is already 70 years old. ABCreativeSubic is not a snooty kind of place, everybody is welcome to join.

“I would like to be known as a gallery that is welcoming to art experts and people just getting up the courage to explore culture. It can seem intimidating, but it is not.”

ABCreativeSubic is not only in Subic as Bernardo plans to bring it not just nationwide, but worldwide.

“This is a passion project,” she emphasized. “I wish to do this every day for the rest of my life. To share my favorite quote, ‘Do what you love and do it often’.”

To date, Bernardo has admirably accomplished a lot for her art outfit. “We showcased two up-and-coming talents in design and photography, with Evan Grabador [FujiFilm influencer] and Jasper Micah [industrial design/sculptor].

“I created a space of communication and celebration for the arts, even a unique photographic documentation of the Aeta elders.”

Bernardo managed to invite Eames Demetrios as a key speaker for ABCreativeSubic. “His support for my cause is priceless. He is going to tell us about his role as geographer-at-large for his parallel universe, Kcymaerxthaere. He calls it a global sculpture.

Then, there’s Pamela Gotangco Hupp, CEO of PamPinay, who made it to London Fashion Week. Gotangco is coming to Subic to be one of ABCreativeSubic key speakers.

“Pamela is a superwoman!” said Bernardo. “Her energy is just contagious. She has to teach us about beauty, fashion, entrepreneurship and the untapped richness of Filipino culture. I can’t wait.

“Paul Cuenca is a wildlife photographer. I saw his bird archive one time and I asked him, why is he keeping it all for himself. Every time he talks about bird photography, his face would light up.

“Ask Paul anything about the birds in Subic; he is like a walking encyclopedia. It would be a treat for all attendees to hear about Paul’s experience taking photos in Subic Bay.

“Emiliana Quinto is like a correspondent, reporting from the frontlines of conservation and sustainability. She has also been working with the Aeta community in Pastolan for more than 15 years, with a particular passion for the preservation of the Aeta Ambala Dialect, a process documented in film.

“There is a lot more ahead, but this is a start we feel good about,” Bernardo concluded.