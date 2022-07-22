Topper Fabregas joins ‘Joseph the Dreamer’ as Pharaoh. Photo from Fabregas' Instagram page

MANILA -- Actor-director-producer Topper Fabregas will play Pharaoh in what is supposed to be the second weekend of Trumpets' “Joseph The Dreamer.”

“I was confirmed on a Sunday [July 17]. I had one rehearsal with Nelsito [Gomez], the assistant director on Wednesday [July 20]. And I get one run-through with the whole cast this afternoon,” Fabregas told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

The opening weekend was supposed to be on July 15 to July 17. Trumpets announced the postponement after some of the actors tested positive for COVID-19 about three hours before opening night last Friday.

“Joseph The Dreamer” isn’t the only big theatrical production whose opening shows were postponed due to health protocols and safety concerns. Another home-grown musical, “Bayan-Bayanan: Letters From Home,” was supposed to stage its one-weekend run on the same dates, from July 15 to 17 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Theater. The shows have been moved to July 29 to 31.

Fabregas also made the announcement in his official Facebook account: “Stepping in as the Pharaoh for this weekend’s shows of ‘Joseph The Dreamer’!”

“Oh, the theater. Have gotten so many messages of love and support from the ‘JTD’ cast and team. I am so excited and honored to be joining them. And to be back at Trumpets. I’ve missed this fam. This is gonna be a blast!!! See you at Maybank!!!” he added.

Also in his official Facebook account, Butch Jimenez, president of Trumpets Inc. said on Thursday: “When God closes a door...He opens a window’ from the soundtrack of ‘JTD’."

“Last Friday, the ‘Joseph The Dreamer’ fam got blindsided by possibly one of the most difficult crisis any theater group could face... to decide to postpone or cancel a show three hours before the curtains rise. But putting the health and safety of our audience and cast first and foremost, we did the painful thing and closed the weekend run trusting God had another plan... a better one.”

He assured that those who have been tested positive on opening night are cleared for this weekend’s shows.

“We are less than 48 hours away from another shot at our new Opening Night and it looks like God has started to open windows. Some members of the cast who tested positive are now negative, stronger and with a natural boost of immunity, our sponsors stood by us and more joined the journey, less than 10 percent of the postponed shows requested for refunds and kept their tickets for the August weekend, but more importantly every member of the cast now knows how to put their faith in God amidst a crisis,” he said.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for us and stood by us specially to the theater community who sent well wishes and kept rooting for us to open live. If I may take a line from the soundtrack of JTD... ' don't know what's around the corner Lord, but I know that You’ll be there,” Jimenez added.

From the start, “Joseph The Dreamer” isn’t new to hindrances for its opening weekends.

In an earlier interview, Miguel Jimenez, Trumpets marketing head, recalled how their longest running musical has been beset by setbacks since the 1980s.

“We don’t plan but it happens. When we had shows in the 1980s, there was a coup d’etat in Manila. The media covered it and made it talk of the town,” Miguel said.

He also recalled its final weekend run in March 2020. “We were the last musical. After a 12-show run, we got hit with lockdowns.”

Gary Valenciano, who is playing Jacob, said, “We hope that cases will go down to single digit and people go to theater without masks. So, we can see their reactions because they see ours.”

Audie Gemora, who is alternating with Valenciano as Jabob, recalled: “When Freddie Santos wrote this. He passed away two weeks after we opened. He knew it was in good hands.”

“Ako ang pinakamatanda [sa cast],” Gemora added, laughing.

“We have only one goal. We are not entertainment alone. We are vehicles of truth from the Gospel. When you are performing for God. You become the vehicle. This bridges generation, this is a ministry.

“We are touched and privilege [because] when you got a call, you have no choice but to heed the call. Serve a real God.”

Sam Concepcion, who is reprising his role as Joseph, said, “So, ‘see you in the theater’. Wow, it’s good to say that!”



