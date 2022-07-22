Shopping shorts: New outfits, sale events, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS' PRIDE COLLECTION

Handout

Adidas recently celebrated Pride Month with the launch of its apparel and footwear collection designed by queer artist Kris Andrew Small.

Small, a native of Sydney, Australia, is known for creating bold works of art with a joyful explosion of colors and patterns. The resulting collection is inspired by the pop art and graphic design of the '70s and '80s and highly regarded voices in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The line is decorated with the signature Adidas "Love Unites" message on graphic tees, jackets, accessories such as hats and bags, as well as new colorways for the Forum, Superstar, and Stan Smith. Hidden within the abstract patterns and illustrations plastered on the collection are messages of acceptance and self-love that spell out "Be One, Be Together."

Adidas' Pride collection is available in select stores, and online via the brand's website and app.

AIROMA'S OIL BLENDS

Handout

Airoma promises to transform any space into a warm and cozy sanctuary with its line of oil blends.

The brand, which made its way to the Philippines from Singapore in 2005, offers oil blends in lavender, eucalyptus, and peppermint.

Other bestsellers include SleepEasy, BreathEasy and Relaxing oil blends, as well as Fresh Fresh, Rainforest, and Bamboo Fresh variants for a hotel-like ambiance.

Airoma has kiosks at the following SM malls: Megamall, Mall of Asia, North Edsa, Southmall, Pasig, Manila, and Cagayan de Oro. Its products are also available at Market! Market! In Bonifacio Global City, and on its website.

BEEP REWARDS' NEW POINTS SYSTEM

AF Payments Inc. has bolstered its Beep Rewards program to introduce a new points system.

Every P1 spend using the Beep card wherever it is accepted earns 1 point, and 200 points earn P10. This includes buses, PUVs, convenience stores, select retail and food establishments, and rail stations namely LRT1, LRT2, and MRT3.

A total of 200 points are needed to start redeeming rewards. Only cards registered in the Beep mobile app are eligible to earn reward points.

FILIPINO JEWELRY BRAND V! OPENS NEW STORE

Handout

Filipino jewelry brand V! recently opened its new store at Shangri-La Plaza.

Offering everyday and statement jewelry, V! has a variety of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that mainly use ethically sourced Palawan South Sea pearls as their centerpiece.

It also has creations made with other gemstones like diamond, sapphire, and ruby.

V! is located at Level 2 of Shangri-La Plaza's Main Wing.

HARLAN + HOLDEN'S POSTCARDS COLLECTION

Handout

Homegrown brand Harlan + Holden recently launched its high summer collection designed with the holidays in mind.

Aptly dubbed the "Postcards Collection," it offers a mix of light fabrics and a sorbet color palette.

Inspired by beachwear, the collection has pieces such as bra knots, crop tops, easy shorts, and pocket-tees.

HOME CREDIT'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE

Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) is holding a sale on gadgets and supplies with its Back to School, Back to Sulit campaign.

It is offering a 0% interest rate on laptops, tablets, and mobile phones, as well as all other school essentials beginning this month until September 15.

HCPH is also waiving off the last installment of those who will pay their monthly dues in time for select product purchases.

Customers can check out the Home Credit app or visit the stores and websites of its partner brands -- such as Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Samsung -- to make their purchase.

KOTEX'S TIE-UP WITH HEART EVANGELISTA

Kotex has released a limited-edition kit that contains packs of its pads and panties wrapped in a specially designed painting made by Heart Evangelista.

With every purchase, shoppers can also get a chance to win a self-love weekend getaway and a meet and greet with Evangelista. To join, they need to scan the QR code found inside every kit, fill out the form, post a self-love letter to themselves on Instagram or Facebook, tag the official Kotex page, and use the official hashtag #DareToLoveYourselfMore.

The #DareToLoveYourselfMore challenge runs until July 30, with the limited-edition kit available on Lazada and Shopee.

LIMITLESS APP'S PARTNER MERCHANTS

Limitless app promises to address food cravings and provide household essentials through its various partner merchants.

Phoenix Petroleum's lifestyle app incentivizes members by making them earn points, get discounts, and access exclusive offers and promos.

Using the Peso-point System, Limitless members can earn and redeem points for every purchased product or service in any participating Phoenix gas station, FamilyMart store, Phoenix Super LPG Hub, and Autoworx Plus branch. Any purchase worth P200 at partner merchants is equivalent to 1 point, and 1 point is converted to P1, which can be applied to future transactions.

Limitless also offers non-expiring e-vouchers for brands such as Alexander Fragrance, Ambassador's Ice Cream, Azta Urban Salon, Boteyju, Browlab, Conti's, Go! Salads, Greyhound Cafe, Maru Bakery, New Skin, Paper Moon, Pepi Cubano, Pizza Plant, Plant Creamery, Urban Salon, Wingzon, and Yogorino.



METRO STORES' HEALTH AND BEAUTY FAIR

The Metro Stores is bringing back its Health and Beauty Fair, with up to 35% off on selected products as well as buy one, get one promos, gifts with purchase, and other exclusive treats.

These are available until August 14 at Metro Supermarket branches nationwide, and online at Metro Stores' website.

Shower must-haves like shampoo, conditioner, body wash, beauty soaps are available starting at P82.80, with most of them offered at Buy 1, Get 6 bundles and more.

Deo colognes from brands such as Bench, Lewis & Pearl, Juicy, and Penshoppe are at up to 24% off. Body lotions including Silka, SkinWhite, Vaseline, Myra, Off, and Gluta-C are offered at a Buy 1, Get 1 promo with nothing over P315.

Other health and beauty products for the face, dental care, baby care, feminine care, and men’s body care are also available starting at P52. Alcohol, cotton, and other daily essentials are offered at 18% off.

Metro Rewards Card (MRC) and Metro Business Card (MBC) members, meanwhile, get a chance to win prizes. Every P500 single-receipt purchase of Health and Beauty Fair products is equivalent to one e-raffle entry.

The raffle period is until August 14. There will be six winners of a Palawan getaway trip for two worth P50,000, 10 winners of a Boracay getaway trip for two worth P35,000, and 50 winners of P5,000 worth of Metro GCs each.

Members can also get up to P200 worth of discount coupons when they buy products from the fair. A single-receipt purchase worth P1,000 gets them P150 off on their next purchase, while a minimum single-receipt purchase worth P500 gives them P50 off.

The Metro Stores is also offering free delivery for all MRC and MBC members who purchase a minimum of P1,000 worth of Health and Beauty products in a single transaction through the website. This is available in select Metro stores only, including Metro Colon, Metro Mandaue, Metro Ayala Center Cebu, Metro Market! Market!, Metro Alabang, Metro Gaisano Pasig, Metro Newport, Metro Gaisano Market, Super Metro Lapu-Lapu, and Super Metro Mambaling.

SSI'S END OF SEASON SALE

Handout

Stores Specialists Inc. (SSI) is holding an End of Season Sale until August 31, with up to 70% off on select items.

Featured brands include Anne Klein, Armani Exchange, Bally, Banana Republic, Bershka, Coach, Cortefiel, DKNY, Furla, Gap, Kate Spade New York, Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Marks & Spencer, Massimo Dutti, Nine West, Old Navy, Pazzion, Polo Ralph Lauren, Pottery Barn, Springfield, Stradivarius, Steve Madden, Superga, Tommy Hilfiger, Women’secret, and Zara.

The discounts are available in-store, and online via the websites of Trunc, and the Philippine pages of Banana Republic, Gap, Lacoste, Marks and Spencer, Massimo Dutti, Old Navy, Superga, and Zara.

Shoppers can also opt to order through The Specialist, The SSI Group's At-Home concierge service.

UNIQLO'S CHARITY T-SHIRT PROJECT

Handout

Uniqlo recently announced the launch of nine new designs for Peace for All, a charity T-shirt project.

Its parent company, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., will donate all profits from sales to organizations that provide humanitarian aid to those affected by poverty, discrimination, violence, conflict, and natural disasters.

These are available at Uniqlo stores and the brand's website.

VIVO'S RAINY SEASON TREATS PROMO

Vivo Philippines is holding a Rainy Season Treats promotion until August 22.

It covers the brand's Y, V, and X80 smartphone series. Customers who will purchase any participating product are entitled to get one exclusive freebie, and a Little V Night Lamp when they buy any Vivo smartphone with accessories.

The promo is available at the following Vivo concept stores and kiosks: SM North Concept, Trinoma Concept, Ayala Fairview Terraces Exhibit, Ayala Clover Leaf Kiosk, WalterMart Makati Kiosk, Century City Kiosk, Ayala Mall Bay Concept, SM Sangandaan Concept, SM Center Pasig, Glorietta Concept, Metropoint Pasay Concept, and Fishermall QC Concept.

XIAOMI'S REDMIBOOK 15

Handout

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmibook 15, a high-performance, mid-priced laptop, in the Philippines.

The Redmibook 15 i3 256GB model is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, while the i5 512GB model comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11300H.

Each laptop has a built-in HD 720p camera and 2W stereo speakers with DTS tuning for video calls.

The Redmibook 15 Core I3 is priced at P26,999 while and Core I5 costs P37,999. These are available at authorized Xiaomi stores in the Philippines and online on its official Lazada and Shopee pages.