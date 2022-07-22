New eats: Kong Noodles puts Aussie spin to Asian food

Kong Noodles is located at Liberty Center on Leviste Street in Salcedo Village, Makati. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- New Asian restaurant Kong Noodles bring foodies around Asia by way of Australia.

Tommy Wouldwyk, one-half of the couple behind Crosta Pizza, has been wanting to put up Kong for a long time, even before the pandemic. This would be a small neighborhood eatery that would serve up Asian food the way he had back in Australia. Dishes that were not necessarily authentic but still respectful of the flavors and thought behind them. His main obstacle was that he just couldn’t find the right chef who understood what he was looking for.

That is until he met Gerard D’Ombrille, a fellow Australian with the same love for Asian food who’s been cooking since he was 15.

The French-trained chef has worked in the prestigious resorts and restaurants in Sydney, Singapore and Bali until his wife who was offered a lucrative opportunity in Manila and moved here. Not content being a “condo yaya,” D’Ombrille kept busy until he moved on right before the lockdowns looking for a different sort of culinary challenge. That is when he met Wouldwyk and the two gentlemen took about a year to get what would become Kong Noodles ready.

Tommy Wouldwyk and Gerard D'Ombrille at Kong. Jeeves de Veyra

While it may seem unusual to see two white guys at the kitchen of an Asian restaurant, Wouldwyk and D’Ombrille certainly know their flavors and food, traveling the length and breadth of Asia venturing into the streets for local eats, and at the same time, incorporating elements of the evolved versions they ate back in Australia.

“It’s really the food we miss. At the end of the day, good food is good food,” Wouldwyk quipped.

Kong’s selection is pretty diverse with dishes inspired from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and even with a bit of Japan thrown in. Kong’s menu wisely stays away from using the dishes’ original names to subvert expectations.

Wouldwyk and D’Ombrille also stay away from the “Asian fusion” description opting to use “Asian-inspired” instead. Come hungry or come with a friend as the servings are pretty generous.

From Japan comes Sake Soy Chicken Wings with Nuoc Nam. It’s sort of like Thai patis wings but not exactly with the salty umami component coming in when the wings are dipped in the Vietnamese nuoc nam. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra Kong’s take on the classic Som Tam, or green papaya salad, adds pomelo and cherry tomatoes to add some fruity sweetness to the classic sour salad. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra The Prawn and Tofu, Malaysian-style rich and spicy coconut broth, is properly creamy and spicy. This could be a curry mee or a laksa, but this doesn’t use rice or egg noodles. Rather, Kong uses slightly chewier wheat noodles that hold the strong flavors better, making this a slurp-able version of the Malaysian dish. Photo by Jeeves de Veyra Kong’s Phad See Ew, Thai noodles with soy sauce, is perhaps the best hallmark of Kong’s approach to their food. While the flavors in the original dish are pretty straightforward, Kong uses tteokbokki-like fat noodles to add that chewy al dente texture to this dish. They don’t stir-fry their herbs. Rather they use them fresh to really elevate the flavors letting them cook and bruise as the diner mixes the dish. D’Ombrille sauces his braised pork with a black vinegar and palm sugar caramel sauce. This may look like an adobo but the flavors are more akin to a vinegary Chinese asado that just demands to be eaten with fried rice. While the rice combination is a natural fit, try having this as a topping with the Som Tam. The pork’s sweet umami flavors and the som tam’s fruity sourness seems like an odd combination, but it works! D’Ombrille cites Javanese Lamb Curry as one of the first things that made him an Asian food convert. This is more of an Indian curry with dry spices like cloves and anise instead of herbs. The fresh herbs again come into play when the dish is fully mixed in cooling down the heat. Dessert comes in Kong’s interpretation of kaya toast, but instead of bread, this is a substantial block of sourdough bread and butter pudding oozing with pandan sauce.

Kong Noodles is located at the ground floor of Liberty Center facing Leviste Street in Salcedo Village, Makati City. Restaurant hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check them out on the socials at @kongnoods for their complete menu and for ordering info.