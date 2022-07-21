New eats: City of Dreams adds Italian, Korean outlets

MANILA -- City of Dreams Manila in Parañaque is offering more dining experiences to its patrons with the opening of new and familiar restaurants.

One of these is Rossi Pizza, a casual trattoria that serves Roman-style pizza, which is known for its light and crispy dough made of five different flours.

Chef's recommendations include the Capricciosa pizza (with prosciutto cotto, champignon, artichokes, and olives), Margherita with Basil, Quattro Formaggi (with parmesan, gorgonzola and taleggio cheeses), Funghi (creamed mushrooms, roasted mushrooms, vegan TVP, and arugula), and Vegana (eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, and onion).

Another new restaurant at City of Dreams Manila is J. Park Garden, which specializes in Korean barbecue.

Diners can enjoy premium samgyeopsal options such as Korean beef, wagyu, and US beef ribs, as well as an extensive selection of a la carte items like Bulgogi Jeongol (beef hotpot), Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew), Mul Naengmyeon (cold wheat noodles), Japchae (stir-fried glass noodles and vegetables), teokbokki (spicy stir-fried rice cake), gimbap (seaweed rice roll), and mandu (dumpling).

Those who are craving for Thai food can check out the 148-seater Mango Tree restaurant, which is known for offering cuisine from the four regions of the Southeast Asian country. The restaurant chain was founded in Bangkok in 1994.

Cafe Mary Grace has also opened a branch at City of Dreams Manila. The homegrown restaurant is popular for its ensaymada, cheese rolls, and all-day breakfast items.